West Chester police searching for missing teen girl

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has not been seen for nearly 12 hours.

Police said the 17-year-old was last seen around 4 a.m. near her home in the area of State Route 42.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue and pink hoodie.

The teen girl is described as 5′6″ and weighs around 115 pounds.

“Police and her family are concerned for her safety and want to make sure she’s,” a message from a West Chester spokesperson said.

If you have seen her, please call West Chester Police at 513-777-2231

