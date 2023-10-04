Woman found dead in crashed SUV on Hamilton Avenue

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle that crashed on Hamilton Avenue early Wednesday, according to Springfield Township police.

Police and fire crews responded around 2 a.m. to a green SUV crashed into the guardrail on northbound Hamilton Avenue at Struble Road, said Sgt. DeShawn Brooks.

Medics attempted life-saving measures on the driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The woman is in her 50s and was alone in the vehicle, according to police.

Sgt. Brooks said her name would be released once her family was notified of her passing.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene while police closed Hamilton Avenue for about two hours during the investigation.

Foul play is not suspected, Sgt. Brooks said.

Investigators suspect the woman suffered some sort of a medical episode that led up to the crash, he tells FOX19 NOW.

Hamilton Avenue, which is a main route in western Hamilton County, reopened in plenty of time for the morning commute.

