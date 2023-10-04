Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman found dead in crashed SUV on Hamilton Avenue

A woman was found dead inside a crashed vehicle on Hamilton Avenue early Wednesday, according...
A woman was found dead inside a crashed vehicle on Hamilton Avenue early Wednesday, according to Springfield Township police.(CNN Newsource/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle that crashed on Hamilton Avenue early Wednesday, according to Springfield Township police.

Police and fire crews responded around 2 a.m. to a green SUV crashed into the guardrail on northbound Hamilton Avenue at Struble Road, said Sgt. DeShawn Brooks.

Medics attempted life-saving measures on the driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The woman is in her 50s and was alone in the vehicle, according to police.

Sgt. Brooks said her name would be released once her family was notified of her passing.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene while police closed Hamilton Avenue for about two hours during the investigation.

Foul play is not suspected, Sgt. Brooks said.

Investigators suspect the woman suffered some sort of a medical episode that led up to the crash, he tells FOX19 NOW.

Hamilton Avenue, which is a main route in western Hamilton County, reopened in plenty of time for the morning commute.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
A 46-year-old Covington man is dead in a motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County...
Fatal motorcycle crash in NKY
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 after he and an...
Child airlifted to hospital after sustaining injuries in ATV crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious...
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash
One man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Price Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
One person shot in drive-by while suspects injured after crash, police say
Video footage of a group of people abusing and stealing from a homeless man sparked outraged in...
Tri-State community ‘outraged’ after harassment of homeless man hits internet