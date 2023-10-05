Contests
60-year-old Tri-State man with memory issues goes missing

Corey Mann
Corey Mann(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Township police issued a Missing Adult Alert early Thursday for a 60-year-old missing man who they say has memory issues.

Law enforcement is concerned for the safety of Corey Mann, who was last seen riding a bicycle on Crosley Farm Drive.

He is described as 5′10″ tall and 200 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Mann was wearing a green shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes.

Call or dial 911 if you see him.

