60-year-old Tri-State man with memory issues goes missing
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Township police issued a Missing Adult Alert early Thursday for a 60-year-old missing man who they say has memory issues.
Law enforcement is concerned for the safety of Corey Mann, who was last seen riding a bicycle on Crosley Farm Drive.
He is described as 5′10″ tall and 200 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.
Mann was wearing a green shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes.
Call or dial 911 if you see him.
