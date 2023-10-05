Afternoon showers ahead of big weekend cool down!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light showers begin to move into the tri-state Thursday around the lunch hour. Scattered showers will become more widespread in the late afternoon and evening and stay relatively light.

However, there could be some pockets of moderate showers. Additional scattered showers continue Thursday night through Friday morning. The chances of rain dwindle Friday afternoon as drier air moves in Friday evening - so any highs school football games will be be rain-free!

Rainfall totals, though not impressive, will be much needed as part of the tri-state is under a moderate drought. Total rainfall between Thursday midday through Friday afternoon will range between a tenth of an inch to about a half of an inch of rain. Localized higher amounts are possible, but will be under one inch.

As the rain ends Friday, winds will begin to pick up as cooler, drier air moves in!

A blast of temperatures well-below normal move in and bring morning lows in the 40s with highs only in the upper 50s. Wind gusts associated with this cold air could gust up to 30 miles per hour; so if you want to get out and enjoy the sweater weather, be prepared for dust and leaves blowing around!

Temperatures will rebound early next week into the upper 60s for highs with lows in the mid 40s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has the Ohio Valley seeing near-to-slightly above normal temperatures with near-normal precipitation.

This means expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s through the middle of October with some opportunities for scattered showers. Great conditions to view the fall colors across the tri-state!

