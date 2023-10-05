Arrest made in thefts from blue mailboxes in Delhi, police say

DELHI, Ohio (WXIX) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with thefts from U.S. Postal Service blue mailboxes in Delhi.

Delhi police say Dametris Samuels, 23, was federally indicted for 13 counts including conspiracy to commit mail theft, theft of mail matter, illegal possession of a mail key, and bank fraud.

Police say there had been several thefts from blue mailboxes at 5291 Delhi Road.

Delhi investigators worked with U.S. Postal Inspectors and say, Dametris Samuels, 23, was identified as one of the suspects breaking into the mailboxes.

Delhi police, U.S. Postal Inspectors, and Cincinnati police conducted a search warrant Wednesday at Samuel’s residence and he was arrested, according to a news release.

Samuels is currently in the Butler County jail.

