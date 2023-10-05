Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Biden administration announces student debt relief

By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Tens of millions of Americans will resume payment of their student loans in October. Wednesday, President Biden announced an Education Department program that will provide debt cancellation for more than 125,000 borrowers.

President Joe Biden announced debt relief for over 125,000 borrowers. The White House says it will amount to $9 billion in debt forgiveness.

“This kind of relief is life changing for individuals and their families, but it’s good for our economy as well,” said President Biden, adding, “by freeing millions of Americans from the crushing burden of student debt, it means they can go and get their lives in order.”

The student loan cancellations will be enacted through three different pre-existing debt relief programs. The Education Department will take the lead in managing the cancellations programs.

The President said that the Administration’s total debt cancellation now amounts to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million student loan borrowers.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
Roebling Bridge reopens 8 hours after P&G protestors shut it down, police say
A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious...
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Man killed in heavy machinery crash in Hamilton identified
The 76-year-old victim parked her vehicle and was walking into Kroger when someone grabbed her...
76-year-old woman robbed outside Blue Ash Kroger, police report says

Latest News

Donald Bender leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in a civil business fraud trial against...
Evidence at New York fraud trial shows that Trump’s financial statements were key to a loan deal
Biden administration announces student debt relief
FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his...
Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation
Expert tips for early holiday shopping
Expert tips for early holiday shopping
Expert tips for early holiday shopping