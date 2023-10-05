Bond set at $85K for man after child suffered ‘significant bodily injuries’

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man appeared in court Thursday after the prosecutor said a 1-year-old in his care suffered serious injuries.

Michael Amburgy, 31, was indicted on a felony charge of child endangering, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.

“Under circumstances, where he was in control, with respect to that child, during that time, this child received significant bodily injuries: bruising from head to toe, including a brain bleed,” Gmoser explained in court Thursday.

The prosecutor presented the judge with pictures of some of those injuries as the judge was considering bond for Amburgy.

“During the time, the brief time, that [Amburgy] was in control of this child, he claims that he had a blackout,” Gmoser told the judge.

The child’s mother was in court Thursday and was visibly upset during the proceedings.

The prosecutor rarely puts an exact amount he’s seeking for a bond in a case, but he did have this to say to the judge before bond was set.

“For the purpose of deterrence, a significant bond will send a significant message,” stated Gmoser. “While it’s not a consideration for bond, the prosecution believes it would send a significant message to anybody that’s going to do this to a child.”

Judge Keith Spaeth set Amburgy’s bond at $85,000. If he bonds out, he will be placed on a GPS monitoring device and cannot have contact with the victim, the judge added.

Amburgy is due back in court on Nov. 2.

