Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati

Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of the 51-year-old woman found dead on Government Square in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.

Felicia Torrey’s body was discovered before dawn Monday at the bus terminal at Fifth and Main streets, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Her address is unknown, coroner’s officials told FOX19 NOW on Thursday.

A 33-year-old man, Robert Harris, was arrested Monday night on a murder charge and admitted to strangling her, Cincinnati police wrote in his criminal complaint.

Harris’s admission to strangling Torrey was corroborated by the coroner’s preliminary investigation, they also allege in the court record.

A motive for the attack was not disclosed in the filings.

Harris was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center late Monday and held without bond until his arraignment Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Ted Berry set his murder bond at $175,000 at 10%, which means only $17,500 has to be paid as bail for his release, court records show.

As of Thursday morning, Harris remains locked up at the county jail.

