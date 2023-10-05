Covington stabbing victim dies after two months in hospital

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The victim of a stabbing in Covington died Sunday after spending two months in the hospital. Now a prosecutor is hoping to indict the suspect for murder.

The Covington Police Department said witnesses saw a man stab Norman Kinkead several times before beating him and stabbing him again near Covington Landing on Aug. 8.

Kevin Giome was arrested a couple blocks away at a bus garage. Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said he was presenting charges against Giome to a grand jury on Thursday and is hoping for a murder indictment.

Covington police are still searching for a motive in the stabbing and have an open investigation looking for a connection between Giome and the victim.

Giome, who was going by the name Kevin Liwali at the time, was accused of punching several women in downtown Cincinnati in 2019. Charges were dismissed and he was ordered to undergo mental health treatment.

