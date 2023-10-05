Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Covington stabbing victim dies after two months in hospital

Kevin Giome, 34, is accused of stabbing a man multiple times at Covington Landing on Tuesday.
Kevin Giome, 34, is accused of stabbing a man multiple times at Covington Landing on Tuesday.(Kenton County Detention Center)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The victim of a stabbing in Covington died Sunday after spending two months in the hospital. Now a prosecutor is hoping to indict the suspect for murder.

The Covington Police Department said witnesses saw a man stab Norman Kinkead several times before beating him and stabbing him again near Covington Landing on Aug. 8.

Kevin Giome was arrested a couple blocks away at a bus garage. Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said he was presenting charges against Giome to a grand jury on Thursday and is hoping for a murder indictment.

Covington police are still searching for a motive in the stabbing and have an open investigation looking for a connection between Giome and the victim.

Giome, who was going by the name Kevin Liwali at the time, was accused of punching several women in downtown Cincinnati in 2019. Charges were dismissed and he was ordered to undergo mental health treatment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
Roebling Bridge reopens 8 hours after P&G protestors shut it down, police say
A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious...
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash

Latest News

A man crashed his car after someone fired shots at him, believing he was someone else....
Gunman opens fire at car, causing driver to crash into tree
Gavel
Ohio Supreme Court rules in Hamilton County deputy’s favor
Safe Haven baby boxes were installed at the Lebanon Fire Department and the Union Township Fire...
More Safe Haven baby boxes added in Tri-State
Safe Haven baby boxes were installed at the Lebanon Fire Department and the Union Township Fire...
More Safe Haven baby boxes placed in Tri-State