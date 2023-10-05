Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Fines for distracted driving to start Thursday in Ohio

Distracted driving.
Distracted driving.(KY3)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The six month probation period for distracted driving fines will come to an end at midnight on October 5, paving the way for drivers to be ticketed if caught texting and driving.

The distracted driving law was signed in January, going into effect on April 4. In order to allow Ohioans to have time to adjust, a six month probation period was established where people could be pulled over, but not fined.

The law makes the use of a handheld cell phone a primary offense, so calling, texting, streaming, scrolling all are seen as illegal while behind the wheel.

Prior to the new law, officers could only pull you over if a phone was causing the driver to violate a rule like speeding or failing to keep the car in the proper lane. Now, in most cases, anything more than a single touch or swipe will see a ticket.

The first offense could be a $150 fine or a distracted driving course, that will escalate to $250 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense within two years. A possible 90-day suspension of a driver license could also happen following the third offense.

So what can you do with your phone while driving?

  • Speakerphone
  • Earpiece
  • Wireless headset
  • Electronic watch
  • Connecting phone to vehicle

There are some instances when using your phone is permitted. They are listed below:

  • Drivers reporting an emergency to law enforcement, a hospital, health care provider, fire department, or similar emergency entity.
  • Drivers holding a phone to their ear only during phone conversations, if the call is started or stopped with a single touch or swipe.
  • Drivers holding or using cell phones and other electronic devices while stopped at a traffic light or parked on a road or highway during an emergency or road closure.
  • First responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), using electronic devices as part of their official duties.
  • Utility workers operating utility vehicles in certain emergency or outage situations.
  • Licensed operators using an amateur radio.
  • Commercial truck drivers using a mobile data terminal.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
Roebling Bridge reopens 8 hours after P&G protestors shut it down, police say
A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious...
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Man killed in heavy machinery crash in Hamilton identified
The 76-year-old victim parked her vehicle and was walking into Kroger when someone grabbed her...
76-year-old woman robbed outside Blue Ash Kroger, police report says

Latest News

In August 2020, a police chase that started in Cincinnati went across the Ohio River and ended...
Police pursuit policies across the Tri-State
Delhi police say Dametris Samuels, 23, has been federally indicted for 13 counts in connection...
Arrest made in thefts from blue mailboxes in Delhi Township, police say
Find a new forever friend at the Boone County Animal Shelter
Find a new forever friend at the Boone County Animal Shelter
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody