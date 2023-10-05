Gunman opens fire at car, causing driver to crash into tree

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Forest Park man was arrested Tuesday after firing gunshots at a car, causing the driver to crash into a tree.

Tokara Dia, 22, is facing multiple counts related to the incident, including two counts of felonious assault.

The shooting happened in August near the intersection of Holderness Lane and Kemper Meadow Road. The victim, who declined to be identified, said he was driving when another car met him head-on. The driver got out and began shooting at him.

Trying to avoid the gunfire, the victim put the car into reverse and dove backward until he crashed.

“I started to look back, but I wanted to keep my eyes on him,” the victim said. “I hit a tree.”

The victim ran from his totaled car and called the Forest Park Police Department once he felt he was safe.

“It could have been a lot worse,” the victim said. “I wasn’t hurt at all. A bullet could have hit me. A bullet could have hit one of these young kids playing outside. Anything.”

Dia is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.

