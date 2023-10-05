Contests
High costs put pause on Holiday in Lights Show for 2023

The Warren County Park District has announced it is putting The Holiday in Lights show on pause...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Park District says the high cost of providing electricity means no Holiday in Lights Show for 2023.

The show and the 5K Run/Walk were moved to Armco Park from Sharonville in 2022.

Warren County Parks District staff and staff with The Alleen Company, which produces the light show, say they agree the new location has great potential, “However, a nearly fourfold increase in the cost of providing electricity for the lights has made the current way of doing things unsustainable.”

Officials say they decided to put the Holiday in Lights show on pause in order to re-evaluate plans going forward.

“This was a difficult decision since we know how this has been a holiday tradition for 33 years and we appreciate your understanding at this time,” Park District officials said.

The Great Parks of Hamilton County announced in 2022 that they “no longer wished to host the Holiday in Lights 5K and light show at Sharon Woods.”

