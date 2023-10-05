I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in custody early Thursday, a township spokeswoman says.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near the eastbound I-275 exit.

The township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson, said this started with West Chester police being called to investigate a theft at Amazon on Allen Road.

“Three suspects fled in a vehicle and were pursued by West Chester police south on I-75. The suspects’ vehicle went off the road near I-275. Three suspects are in custody and were treated for minor injuries,” she said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

“No other details are available at this time,” Wilson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.