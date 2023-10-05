Contests
Man accused of stealing $80,000 in farm equipment from 77-year-old veteran

A Cincinnati man is accused of stealing $80,000 in farm equipment from a 77-year-old veteran in Colerain, court documents say.
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of stealing $80,000 in farm equipment from a 77-year-old veteran in Colerain, court documents say.

Jeff Kramer, a 37-year-old from Cincinnati, was arrested and charged on multiple counts for the theft. Police executed a search warrant on his phone and found evidence of the thefts, according to court documents.

Kramer was charged with theft and drug-related offenses. He appeared in Hamilton County court on Thursday morning. His bond was set at $8,000.

The victim, Glen Roth, a 77-year-old veteran and Colerain resident, reported the break-in on Sept. 22 after he noticed a car at his barn.

“I wanted to surprise them, but I saw three carloads of them,” Roth said. “I walked back because I didn’t have my cell phone to call anybody.”

The Colerain Police Department arrived. According to their report, an estimated $80,000 in equipment was stolen. Officers told Roth they believed it was sold on the internet.

Roth said Kramer offered to pay restitution for the thefts.

“He kept saying he would pay me $100 a week to pay it off,” Roth said. “I told him I wouldn’t live long enough for him to pay me $100 a week for what they stole out of the barn.”

Roth said he’s now more cautious. He purchased a gate and has installed three locks.

Kramer is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

