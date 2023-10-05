Middletown man accused of having online sexual encounters with 20 minors

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 52-year-old is in federal custody after he was accused of having online sexual encounters with children.

William Elam, 52, of Middletown, was arrested on Thursday, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

The information came to light in July when Parker says Elam pretended to be a 14-year-old boy while talking to a 12-year-old girl through an Omegle.

Parker says Omegle is a free online chat website that allows users to socialize without the need to register. The website randomly pairs users in one-on-one chat sessions where they chat anonymously using the names “you” and “stranger,” he explained.

Elam threatened to harm himself if the girl didn’t send him sexual material, according to Parker.

Investigators said he had similar encounters with at least three other minors between October and December 2022.

In another instance, Parker says Elam convinced a victim to take part in sex acts and harm themselves on camera.

Elam is thought to have made contact with at least 20 female minors online, Parker said.

Elam is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Sexually exploiting children is a federal crime punishable by a prison range of 15 to 30 years in prison. Coercion and enticement carry a potential penalty of at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

