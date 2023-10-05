Contests
Monroe football player recovering after suffering toxic shock from injury

Ridley Brown is recovering at home after spending three weeks in the hospital from toxic shock.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Monroe High School football player is back home after spending three weeks in the hospital from toxic shock.

Ridley Brown, a sophomore, suffered a dislocated shoulder after getting hurt in a game on Sept. 15. The separation caused internal bruising which led to him getting toxic shock.

Since then he’s had six surgeries.

Brown’s mother said if he hadn’t been airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital he could have died.

“I’ve been coaching 20 years and this the first time I’ve ever had a player that had to be airlifted to the hospital for an infection,” Monroe coach Bob Mullins said.

Monroe students and residents have created a GoFundMe to help support the family’s medical costs.

Monroe Hornets teammate Caleb Cripe said Brown is one of the hardest-working people he’s ever met.

“You tell him to do something, he’ll do it as hard as he can,” Cripe said. “I’ve never met someone like that in my life.”

Brown’s mother said her son’s recovery is far from over and he still has a tough road ahead of him. But the community support has been encouraging for her son.

