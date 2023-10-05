Ohio schools to provide girls with free access to feminine products

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Girls in Ohio public schools will have access to free feminine hygiene products after a bipartisan push in the statehouse and senate.

Through House Bill 33, the state is spending $5 million to provide students in public schools and chartered non-public schools access to free period products and dispensers. Officials said the goal is to stomp out “period poverty” and keep girls in school longer and focused on studying.

Mary Maune, program coordinator for the Commission on Women and Girls, said it was girls who led the initiative and worked to get the bill passed through the Ohio legislature.

“They were not only pushing for the advocacy of no-cost products, but this idea that menstruation is normal,” Maune said. “Half of our population does it, so we should normalize it and reduce the stigma.”

State schools had a Tuesday, Oct. 3 deadline to offer free period products and dispensers. Maune and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said districts that applied for funding can expect it next month.

“As we move onto ongoing years, we intend to go back to the legislature and see if they are willing to provide some funding,” Driehaus said. “If not, the school districts would absorb the expense, just like we do for toilet paper, paper towels and soap.”

Maune said the program is also focused on normalizing conversations on menstruation and eliminating awkwardness around the topic.

