Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Ohio Supreme Court rules in Hamilton County deputy’s favor

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a Hamilton County deputy’s search didn’t violate a driver’s Constitutional rights, according to a release on its official website.

In, 2019, Jamie Toran was pulled over by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Singleton, who found a gun in Toran’s pickup truck. Toran, who had a suspended license at the time, was later convicted for related gun crimes and was sentenced to five years of community control, according to the court’s ruling.

Toran appealed the conviction and won. The state then appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court ruled 5-2 that Singleton’s search was legal, citing the deputy’s “explanation of his department’s search policy combined with body-camera video of the stop.”

This reversed a decision from 2022 when Toran’s conviction was thrown out by the First District Court of Appeals. The court said Singleton hadn’t followed department rules for conducting a warrantless search and hadn’t legally impounded the truck.

The decision reinstated the five-year sentence against Toran.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Murder suspect admits to strangling woman found dead on Government Square: court docs
Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
Roebling Bridge reopens 8 hours after P&G protestors shut it down, police say
A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious...
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash

Latest News

Safe Haven baby boxes were installed at the Lebanon Fire Department and the Union Township Fire...
More Safe Haven baby boxes added in Tri-State
Safe Haven baby boxes were installed at the Lebanon Fire Department and the Union Township Fire...
More Safe Haven baby boxes placed in Tri-State
A United States Marine’s injury in Desert Storm turned a once simple task into a struggle, but...
Marine veteran finding simplicity in daily task once again thanks to initiative
Woman survives cardiac arrest, now inspiring others
Woman survives cardiac arrest, now inspiring others
Police have said Sydney Garcia-Tovar was shot in the head as she sat behind the wheel of a car...
Second person pleads guilty to charges in teen’s 2018 death