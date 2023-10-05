Ohio Supreme Court rules in Hamilton County deputy’s favor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a Hamilton County deputy’s search didn’t violate a driver’s Constitutional rights, according to a release on its official website.

In, 2019, Jamie Toran was pulled over by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Singleton, who found a gun in Toran’s pickup truck. Toran, who had a suspended license at the time, was later convicted for related gun crimes and was sentenced to five years of community control, according to the court’s ruling.

Toran appealed the conviction and won. The state then appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court ruled 5-2 that Singleton’s search was legal, citing the deputy’s “explanation of his department’s search policy combined with body-camera video of the stop.”

This reversed a decision from 2022 when Toran’s conviction was thrown out by the First District Court of Appeals. The court said Singleton hadn’t followed department rules for conducting a warrantless search and hadn’t legally impounded the truck.

The decision reinstated the five-year sentence against Toran.

