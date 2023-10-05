Contests
Police cancel endangered missing adult alert for Colerain Township man

Corey Mann
Corey Mann(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - The Colerain Township Police Department has canceled the search for a missing man.

According to police, Corey Mann, 60, had been missing since early Thursday.

Law enforcement was concerned for the man’s safety due to his memory issues.

The endangered missing adult alert was canceled around 8 a.m.

