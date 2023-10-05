Police cancel endangered missing adult alert for Colerain Township man

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - The Colerain Township Police Department has canceled the search for a missing man.

According to police, Corey Mann, 60, had been missing since early Thursday.

Law enforcement was concerned for the man’s safety due to his memory issues.

The endangered missing adult alert was canceled around 8 a.m.

