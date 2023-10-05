Police pursuit policies across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Department of Justice report urges law enforcement to limit high-speed pursuits, saying chases put the lives of the officers, bystanders, and the suspect at risk.

The FOX19 NOW Investigates team looked into data to find out how many police chases happen in the Tri-State each year.

In Kentucky, federal records show Raymond and Gayle Laible were two of the 20 people who died in 2020 as a result of crashes involving police pursuits.

It was on Aug. 7, 2020, when the couple was enjoying a meal outside of a Newport cafe. They had no idea it would be their last.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mason Meyer crashed his vehicle into the outdoor eating area, killing the Laibles and injuring two others.

That early August crash marked the end of a 14-minute high-speed chase involving Meyer and Cincinnati police that crossed state lines in Kentucky.

Raymond’s and Gayle’s daughter, Angela Endress, talked with FOX19 days after their deaths.

“It’s just heartbreaking, numbing. Numb,” Angela said just days after losing both of her parents.

Across the river in Ohio, federal data shows there have been at least six fatal crashes involving police chases every year since 2013.

There were 12 in 2021 alone.

A closer look at federal data shows that between 2013 and 2021, there were 12 fatal crashes involving police across the Tri-State.

Twelve of the crashes, according to federal reports, ended with 14 deaths.

Following the police chases that ended with the crash that killed Raymond and Gayle in August 2020, FOX19 NOW talked with a retired police chief who worked as a pursuit instructor.

Paul Hartinger, a former Blue Ash police chief, said for him, teaching officers when to back off of a chase was a point of emphasis.

“One of the things we always taught was to be willing to make the decision to stop the pursuit,” explained Hartinger. “And sometimes, that’s hard to decide because we want to catch the bad guy.”

In 2022, the Cincinnati Police Department changed its vehicle pursuit policy.

Officers can now only chase people suspected of committing a “violent felony offense,” the new police states.

The latest report from the Department of Justice (DOJ) recommends law enforcement limit police vehicle pursuits even further.

The DOJ suggests pursuits should happen when:

A violent crime has been committed

The suspect poses an imminent threat to commit another violent crime

The DOJ’s report says, “You can get a suspect another day, but you can’t get a life back.”

In Ohio, police departments are required to have vehicle pursuit policies.

The pursuit policies are set by local departments, according to the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The Department of Public Safety sent a statement on the DOJ’s report:

“Agencies are advised to limit their pursuits because of the risk involved to officers and the community. The standard also recommends that agencies terminate a pursuit whenever the level of danger created by the pursuit outweighs the immediate consequences of the suspect’s escape.”

Additionally, the standard speaks to evaluating the “seriousness of the alleged offense” and “probable cause to believe the suspect’s escape poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to officers or others.”

FOX19 NOW Investigates did reach out to the Cincinnati Police Department and Office of Criminal Justice Services for comment on the DOJ’s report. They have not responded.

