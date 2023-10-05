Say ‘Hello’ to the Cincinnati Zoo’s newest residents!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo family just got bigger as they welcomed three orphaned manatees to Manatee Springs on Sunday.

Nolia, Amethyst, and Waffles will be rehabilitated at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden until they reach their weight goal of 600 pounds, a zoo press release says.

Currently, Nolia weighs 265 pounds, Waffles weighs 325 pounds, and Amethyst weighs 275 pounds, the rehabilitation team calculated.

“The girls are doing great, and we were even able to open Manatee Springs sooner than expected,” said Kim Scott, curator of mammals. “With the arrival of these three, Cincinnati Zoo will have cared for 29 manatees since we began participating in the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP) in 1999. It’s never routine, but I will say that this transfer was about as smooth as it gets.”

The Cincinnati Zoo is rehabilitating three new manatees: Nolia, Amethyst and Waffles. (Lisa Hubbard)

The zoo says the three sea cows hitched a ride from Florida to Cincinnati after officials transported several rehabilitated manatees back to their home on Sept. 29.

According to zoo officials, the Cincinnati and Columbus zoos are the only zoos outside of Florida that have rehabilitation centers for manatees. As a second-stage rehab facility, Cincinnati provides food and veterinary attention until the manatees are strong enough to be released back to their home.

As of 2018, the Florida manatee became a threatened species and continues to be at risk of man-made and natural causes, such as red tide, getting hit by boaters, entanglements from fishing gear and disease.

Nolia, Waffles and Amethyst were rescued in 2023, the zoo says.

People can meet the three girls at Manatee Springs starting as soon as Friday during normal business hours.

