Sheriff: $5K reward offered for youth pastor accused of multiple sex crimes involving minors

He worked as a pastor or youth pastor at three different locations in Hamilton County, according to the prosecutor’s office.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a youth pastor who has been indicted on more than a dozen charges of sex crimes involving minors.

Court records show Jario Isidro Thomas Sanchez was indicted on charges of gross sexual imposition, sexual imposition, unlawful restraint, and abduction.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office says Sanchez is accused of victimizing five minors, all of whom were 16 years old or younger.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says the crimes happened at Sanchez’s former residence in Lemon Township and churches he was affiliated with in Butler and Hamilton counties.

Sheriff Jones says Sanchez is in the country illegally and indications are that he fled the area, and possibly the country, shortly after the crimes were first reported in December 2022.

“No one wants someone like this living in their community. People are outraged,” Jones said. “He will not be able to hide. We will hunt him down.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Hensley at (513) 785-1258.

