Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp

Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township early Thursday, according to a police spokesman.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township, according to a police spokesman.

It was reported at 2:20 a.m. at the Walgreens on Colerain Avenue near Springdale Road, said the spokesman, Jim Love.

The suspects were armed with guns and took cash from the store before fleeing in a vehicle, he said.

No one was hurt.

“A bit later, a suspicious car in a nearby neighborhood was  spotted and the passengers left on foot.” He said.

Police ran after the suspects but they escaped, Love confirmed.

“Currently, the car is being towed and a (police K-9) dog is on its way (to search the vehicle for evidence). No one in custody.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
Roebling Bridge reopens 8 hours after P&G protestors shut it down, police say
A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious...
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Man killed in heavy machinery crash in Hamilton identified
A woman was found dead inside a crashed vehicle on Hamilton Avenue early Wednesday, according...
Woman found dead in crashed SUV on Hamilton Avenue

Latest News

Girls in Ohio public schools will have access to free feminine hygiene products after the...
Ohio schools to provide girls with free access to feminine products
Ridley Brown was released from the hospital this week after suffering toxic shock following a...
Monroe football player recovering after suffering toxic shock from injury
Kevin Giome, 34, is accused of stabbing a man multiple times at Covington Landing on Tuesday.
Covington stabbing victim dies after two months in hospital
A man crashed his car after someone fired shots at him, believing he was someone else....
Gunman opens fire at car, causing driver to crash into tree