Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township, according to a police spokesman.

It was reported at 2:20 a.m. at the Walgreens on Colerain Avenue near Springdale Road, said the spokesman, Jim Love.

The suspects were armed with guns and took cash from the store before fleeing in a vehicle, he said.

No one was hurt.

“A bit later, a suspicious car in a nearby neighborhood was spotted and the passengers left on foot.” He said.

Police ran after the suspects but they escaped, Love confirmed.

“Currently, the car is being towed and a (police K-9) dog is on its way (to search the vehicle for evidence). No one in custody.”

