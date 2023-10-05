Tri-State man sentenced in foreclosure scam targeting desperate homeowners

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State man received his sentence Thursday after he was found guilty in connection with a nationwide scam that targeted desperate homeowners who couldn’t afford to pay their mortgages.

Lorin Kal Buckner, 67, of Hamilton, will spend 10 years in prison for his role in the foreclosure scheme, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker announced.

In November 2022, a jury convicted Buckner of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud as well as conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud, Parker said.

The 67-year-old is one of 11 people charged in the scheme.

Nearly 780 homeowners were victimized in the scheme from 2013-2018, according to Parker.

Parker said, citing court records, “The defendants took advantage of homeowners’ desperation to save their homes and used money from homeowner victims to personally enrich themselves.”

Co-conspirators promised affiliates commissions by recruiting distressed homeowners to companies including:

MVP Home Solutions, LLC, also known as Stay In or Walk Away;

Bolden Pinnacle Group Corp., also known as Home Advisory Services Network Home Advisory Services Group Inc.; and

Silverstein & Wolf Corp.

They are accused of fraudulently promising distressed homeowners they could reduce or eliminate mortgage obligations for a fixed fee.

They drew in the homeowners through a variety of methods, including a multi-level marketing scheme.

The scheme saw them allegedly recruit affiliates across the country whom they coached up over conference calls and direct mailings on sales strategies, including how to promise homeowners easy money. The affiliates were encouraged to be aggressive.

They allegedly used online databases and court records to identify vulnerable, financially distressed homeowners who had recently received notice of foreclosure.

They also allegedly mailed postcards, including more than 56,000 to homeowners across southern Ohio, promising they could “stop foreclosure” or “stop the sheriff sale” for a fixed fee.

Lastly, they allegedly reached out to homeowners using Craigslist ads, websites, email and social media.

The co-conspirators used the affiliates to recruit the homeowners to several companies set up to accept the fee payments, according to the DOJ.

The companies, in turn, allegedly promised to reduce or eliminate mortgage debt by negotiating with lenders on the homeowners’ behalf, negotiate home sales, halt foreclosure sales, remove mortgage liens by tendering an offer and securing short sale prices at a fraction of the value of the outstanding lien/note.

The co-conspirators allegedly told homeowners they had “proprietary” ways of stalling or avoiding foreclosures, though in reality they simply filed Chapter 13 bankruptcies on the homeowners’ behalf while making it appear the homeowners had filed themselves.

The filings offered temporary foreclosure relief but they were eventually dismissed, leaving the homeowners no better off.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.