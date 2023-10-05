Volunteer turned executive director helping women recover from traumatic experiences

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former volunteer is now leading the way at one of Cincinnati’s best-kept secrets.

Kenda Moss has been the executive director of the Eve Center for the past seven years.

The nonprofit provides free peer counseling for women to help them recover from traumatic experiences in their lives.

Her time as a volunteer was a life-changing experience, one she says led her on a quest to do more.

The Silverton, Ohio based Eve Center has become a refuge for several women in the community seeking therapy at no cost.

Moss says it is a joy every morning she comes to work to help others.

“We provide emotional and mental health at no cost,” Moss explained. “It’s our desire to remove the cost barrier for women to receive emotional help.”

That help is delivered through peer counselors.

Women helping other women who have gone through similar experiences.

The Eve Center also trains hundreds of volunteers each year to become counselors along with holding recovery groups and book studies.

Moss says she was going through a difficult time in her life when she discovered the faith-based organization 11 years ago.

“When I was about 35 years old, the memories of childhood sexual abuse came to mind,” Moss recalled. “They were memories that were completely repressed until that time. I was living what I thought was an incredible life and felt like my life kind of came crashing down.”

Moss says as she healed through therapy, she got her life back on track and quickly wanted to give back to others to help them find their way.

She first became a volunteer peer counselor while training with the founder of the Eve Center, Cindy Rory, for several years.

Moss eventually worked her way into the executive director role.

“I’ve met women here who have lost their children to suicide,” said Moss. “I’ve met women here who have tragically lost their parents, and yet, they remain resilient. And it’s just amazing to see the resiliency of women and especially, when we come together.”

Moss says women from all different walks of life, with different sets of challenges and trauma, have formed a sisterhood empowering one another to become the best version of themselves.

Moss, who grew up wanting to become a musician, says she never imagined following this path, but she couldn’t be happier.

“My life has gone from just wanting to get through the day to being excited about every day because every day at the Youth Center, I get to see miracles happen,” Moss explained. “I get to see women go from pain and suffering to empowerment to joy and peace in their life.”

The Eve Center is preparing for its annual Gala, Voice of Victory, on Nov. 10.

The event will include live music and testimonies from those who have benefited from the programs.

