Woman’s death leaves daughter clinging to final memories made together

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A daughter says all she can do is replay the last conversation with her mom over and over in her head after finding out her mother was strangled to death.

Fifty-one-year-old Felicia Torrey’s body was found early Monday at the bus terminal at Fifth and Main streets, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Her daughter, Amber Torrey, can now only think about the final moments the two had together.

Amber said she was missing her mom recently, so she picked her up to spend time together.

“I just was feeling so uneasy when I found her,” remembers Amber. “I was crying. She was like, ‘What you are crying for? Stop crying. I’m good.’”

The mother and daughter hugged, and Amber says she dropped her mom off near Government Square.

Just a few days later, Cincinnati police called Felicia’s mom.

“She was like, ‘Amber, you in trouble? The police just called here,’” Amber recalled. “I said, ‘No, I ain’t in trouble.’ Granny thinks I’m lying because I’m always in trouble.”

Amber called the number back and it went to the homicide unit.

Amber first thought she called the wrong number until she spoke with an investigator.

“‘You know Felicia?’ I’m like, ‘That’s my mom. What about her?’” Amber explains. “He says, ‘I’m sorry to tell you this, but we found her deceased downtown on the square.’”

Amber says she broke down into tears and hung up the phone.

Hours after police found Felicia’s body near the Fifth and Main Street bus terminal, they say they arrested 33-year-old Robert Harris.

He appeared in court on Tuesday. The prosecutor said he admitted to strangling the victim.

While prosecutors say Harris admitted to Felicia’s murder, her family was devastated to learn his bond would only be $175,000.

“I’m just real angry of the way she was taken away from this earth,” Amber said.

Amber says she is haunted by the fact that the last time she saw her mother was when she dropped her off steps away from where her body was found.

“I’m beating myself up,” Amer said. “Everybody tells me not to, but I just feel like if I would have just took her with me this would have never happened.”

Amber says her mom was not friends with Harris.

Cincinnati police continue to investigate as Harris is due back in court on Oct. 12.

