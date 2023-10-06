16-year-old charged with murder in 15-year-old’s death at double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the slaying of a 15-year-old boy at a double shooting in Bond Hill last week.

The 16-year-old male was arrested Thursday in the Sept. 28 death of 15-year-old Ja’Mir Thompkins, Cincinnati police homicide investigators announced.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at Sunoco gas station on Paddock Road at 8:20 p.m.

Thompkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police did not release the victim’s condition or any other details.

Thompkins was the seventh juvenile gunned down in Cincinnati in 2023, up from four teens slain by Sept. 28, 2022, according to the latest police statistics.

Classmates held a memorial for Thompkins the day after he was killed.

He attended Dohn Community High School.

His classmates and friends said he was a three-sport athlete who played football and basketball and also ran track.

They described him as funny and playful but driven.

He dreamed of earning a sports scholarship to attend college, several of his classmates tell FOX19 NOW.

Thompkins’ mother has created a GoFundMe to help cover her son’s funeral costs.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.