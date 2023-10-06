Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

16-year-old charged with murder in 15-year-old’s death at double shooting

The shooting happened on Paddock Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
By Courtney King and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the slaying of a 15-year-old boy at a double shooting in Bond Hill last week.

The 16-year-old male was arrested Thursday in the Sept. 28 death of 15-year-old Ja’Mir Thompkins, Cincinnati police homicide investigators announced.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at Sunoco gas station on Paddock Road at 8:20 p.m.

Thompkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police did not release the victim’s condition or any other details.

Thompkins was the seventh juvenile gunned down in Cincinnati in 2023, up from four teens slain by Sept. 28, 2022, according to the latest police statistics.

Bond Hill Double Shooting
Bond Hill teen shooting victim remembered as ‘playful,’ ‘funny’ at high school vigil
Teen dead, one injured in drive-by double shooting in Bond Hill

Classmates held a memorial for Thompkins the day after he was killed.

He attended Dohn Community High School.

His classmates and friends said he was a three-sport athlete who played football and basketball and also ran track.

They described him as funny and playful but driven.

He dreamed of earning a sports scholarship to attend college, several of his classmates tell FOX19 NOW.

Thompkins’ mother has created a GoFundMe to help cover her son’s funeral costs.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
Linda Roark, 75, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday...
Minor injury crash turns fatal 1 week later, officials say

Latest News

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Middletown man in jail, accused of coercing underage girls online
The 25th Light the Night took placed at the Banks and in Northern Kentucky on Thursday, Oct. 5,...
‘Light the Night’ takes over The Banks for leukemia, lymphoma awareness
Israel Cornelius is facing charges in connection into a shooting into a man's home in...
Residents struggle with aftermath of man firing gun into neighbor’s home
The Warren County Park District has announced it is putting The Holiday in Lights show on pause...
High costs put pause on Holiday in Lights Show for 2023