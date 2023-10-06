Contests
28-year firefighter veteran sworn in as Cincinnati’s new fire chief

Frank McKinley welcomes his role as Cincinnati fire chief after serving 28 years in various high-ranking roles with Dallas Fire-Rescue.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 19th fire chief for the City of Cincinnati was sworn in on Friday.

Frank McKinley welcomes his role as Cincinnati fire chief after serving 28 years in various high-ranking roles with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

He steps into the role after former fire chief Michael Washington was fired in March following reports of an unwelcoming workplace for women.

That prompted City Manager Cheryl Long to begin searching for a new fire chief.

“Chief Frank McKinley brings decades of experience and a fresh perspective to our great city,” Long said. “His years in a large metropolitan city fire department will no doubt benefit our fire staff but the wonderful Cinncinnatians that he will have the pleasure to serve.”

The newly appointed fire chief says his goal is to provide a healthy workplace for everyone involved.

He says he will use his first 30 days to speak with everyone on staff.

“That’s the way solutions are developed,” Chief McKinley stated Friday. “No solutions are going to be made behind the podium. They have to be gathered, they have to be understood, and then we will select the best decision.”

Chief McKinley says he looks forward to the challenges of recruiting more firefighters to the city.

