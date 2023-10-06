Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Batter up! Savannah Bananas baseball team coming to Cleveland in 2024

Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball World Tour to Hartford.
Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball World Tour to Hartford.(thesavannahbananas.com)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Savannah Bananas are coming to Cleveland!

The baseball team is hitting the road in the Summer of 2024, stooping in Cleveland August 10.

The Banana Ball World Tour is bringing the show to fans in six MLB stadiums, according to the team.

“From playing in front of 500,000 fans in 2023 to now entertaining more than one million in 2024, we’re fired up to take this to the MLB level and visit some of the most beautiful and iconic ballparks, as well as watch the Party Animals become the headliner in four different cities. The 2024 Banana Ball World Tour will take our young sport to a higher level than ever before,” said Jesse Cole, Bananas owner.

The tour has a new team and a new rule, according to the team.

The Golden Batter Rule allows a team send any batter in the lineup to hit it any spot once in a game, officials say.

“The goal of this rule is to have your best hitter be able to hit when the game is on the line,” said Cole. “We believe this will make each game as competitive as it gets until the final out of the game.”

The Firefighters are the newest team to be added to the league.

The ticket lottery for the tour will go live after the draft ends Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
Linda Roark, 75, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday...
Minor injury crash turns fatal 1 week later, officials say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Ja'mir Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport...
16-year-old charged with murder in 15-year-old’s death at double shooting
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Middletown man in jail, accused of coercing underage girls online
The 25th Light the Night took placed at the Banks and in Northern Kentucky on Thursday, Oct. 5,...
‘Light the Night’ takes over The Banks for leukemia, lymphoma awareness
Israel Cornelius is facing charges in connection into a shooting into a man's home in...
Residents struggle with aftermath of man firing gun into neighbor’s home