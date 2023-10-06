Batter up! Savannah Bananas baseball team coming to Cleveland in 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Savannah Bananas are coming to Cleveland!

The baseball team is hitting the road in the Summer of 2024, stooping in Cleveland August 10.

The Banana Ball World Tour is bringing the show to fans in six MLB stadiums, according to the team.

“From playing in front of 500,000 fans in 2023 to now entertaining more than one million in 2024, we’re fired up to take this to the MLB level and visit some of the most beautiful and iconic ballparks, as well as watch the Party Animals become the headliner in four different cities. The 2024 Banana Ball World Tour will take our young sport to a higher level than ever before,” said Jesse Cole, Bananas owner.

The tour has a new team and a new rule, according to the team.

The Golden Batter Rule allows a team send any batter in the lineup to hit it any spot once in a game, officials say.

“The goal of this rule is to have your best hitter be able to hit when the game is on the line,” said Cole. “We believe this will make each game as competitive as it gets until the final out of the game.”

The Firefighters are the newest team to be added to the league.

The ticket lottery for the tour will go live after the draft ends Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.