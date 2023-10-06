Contests
Blast of cold air for the weekend

Cool and dry for most over the next few days
Tracking temperatures well-below normal entering the weekend into next week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine continues Friday afternoon with highs in the low 70s and winds out of the west around 5-15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

High school football games will start off dry and seasonable in the upper 60s, but after 10 p.m. the heavily-advertised cold front will move in from the west-northwest to the east. This cold front will bring a few light showers as well as winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour! This may affect some late high school football games in the tri-state.

A blast of temperatures well-below normal move in and bring morning lows in the 40s with highs only in the upper 50s. Wind gusts associated with this cold air could gust up to 30 miles per hour; so if you want to get out and enjoy the sweater weather, be prepared for dust and leaves blowing around on Saturday!

Both Saturday and Sunday mornings will see wind chills in a number of locations in the upper 30s.

Look for a few scattered, light showers both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Monday morning may also see a brief light shower, but much of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies with continued chilly conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday are sunny with morning lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has the Ohio Valley seeing near-normal temperatures with near-normal precipitation.

This means expect highs in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s through the middle of October with some opportunities for scattered showers. Great conditions to view the fall colors across the tri-state!

