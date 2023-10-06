Contests
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

A Halloween display of a man hanging by a noose at a home in Georgia caused someone to call 911. (Source: WSB)
By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (WSB) – A Halloween display of a man hanging by a noose at a home in Georgia is causing controversy.

The family that lives at the home in Cartersville said decorating for Halloween is something they do every year together. This year, they decided to hang a fake body from a tree.

The homeowner said her kids love the décor and refer to it as “Mr. Creepy and the tree.”

However, others see it differently, including the president of the Bartow County NAACP, Dexter Benning. He said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the hands appear brown, signifying that it is supposed to be a person of color.

“This was really crossing the line. It was offensive,” Benning said. “It really just signified and insinuated that it was a person, and it was a person of color. And Bartow County has a history of hangings here in this county. And to do that is just not appropriate.”

A neighbor appeared to agree with Benning, thinking that the body was supposed to be a Black person. According to the homeowner, that neighbor came over and took down the decoration herself.

“She said, ‘Because the thing underneath the mask is black and his shirt is black.’ So, she was thinking that it’s a Black person, and it’s not,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said the items used were just spare clothes from her husband that he was planning to throw away anyway.

“That’s why I just picked those. No other reason than that, and the gloves are garbage gloves,” she said.

After the neighbor took down the display, the family put it right back up.

Someone else called 911 to report the body hanging, but when police showed up, officers said the family was not breaking the law.

Copyright 2023 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

