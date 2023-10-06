Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

DAV Stand Down event helps struggling vets get on their feet

DAV's Stand Down event in Erlanger helped over 200 veterans who are experiencing homelessness and other distress.
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Disabled American Veterans charity held a Homeless Stand Down event on Friday to help vets struggling with civilian life.

The event helped over 200 veterans by providing them with clothing, haircuts, fleece blankets and other supplies.

One vet in attendance was Ronald Nicholson, who decided to leave the Air Force in 2002. He didn’t know his worst battles awaited him after his service.

“I was homeless and fighting a battle against addiction,” Nicholson said.

After being deployed, some veterans struggle to return to civilian life. DAV’s Stand Down helps these vets get a start toward rebuilding their lives.

“A lot of society will look at a homeless veteran and look down on them,” said John Metecki, a veteran and owner of Whiserman. “This is kind of a way to humanize them.”

Various vendors were there offering educational and employment opportunities to more basic needs like food, healthcare and haircuts.

John Kleindienst, a DAV National Volunteer Service Director, hoped to help 250 veterans at the event.

“Our intent ... is to provide them with necessary resources to help them transition from homelessness to transitional houses and get the care they have earned as a result of their military service,” Kleindienst said.

Nicholson said he has been sober for six months. He credited events like the Stand Down for helping with the progress he’s made.

“It gives me home,” Nicholson said. “It helps me build self-esteem. I was pretty down on myself and down on others. (I) used to lie, cheat and steal and now I do none of that.”

Nicholson said he hopes to have an apartment in a few months. He’s working to get his counseling license to help other veterans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
The Warren County Park District has announced it is putting The Holiday in Lights show on pause...
High costs put pause on Holiday in Lights Show for 2023

Latest News

Frank McKinley welcomes his role as Cincinnati fire chief after serving 28 years in various...
28-year firefighter veteran sworn in as Cincinnati’s new fire chief
A Marshalls sign is attached to the outside of a Marshalls department store location, Tuesday,...
Marshalls leaving Northgate Mall, moving to new location
Jamiah Richardson stands between her attorneys, Stephen Wenke, at left, and Jeffrey Adams,...
Documents: Jealousy led woman to kill ‘bootleg’ cab driver, burn his car and body
Lerois Harris was shot and killed in the West End on Jan. 29, 2015.
Rare acquittal in federal murder trial surrounding 2015 West End killing