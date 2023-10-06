DAV Stand Down event helps struggling vets get on their feet

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Disabled American Veterans charity held a Homeless Stand Down event on Friday to help vets struggling with civilian life.

The event helped over 200 veterans by providing them with clothing, haircuts, fleece blankets and other supplies.

One vet in attendance was Ronald Nicholson, who decided to leave the Air Force in 2002. He didn’t know his worst battles awaited him after his service.

“I was homeless and fighting a battle against addiction,” Nicholson said.

After being deployed, some veterans struggle to return to civilian life. DAV’s Stand Down helps these vets get a start toward rebuilding their lives.

“A lot of society will look at a homeless veteran and look down on them,” said John Metecki, a veteran and owner of Whiserman. “This is kind of a way to humanize them.”

Various vendors were there offering educational and employment opportunities to more basic needs like food, healthcare and haircuts.

John Kleindienst, a DAV National Volunteer Service Director, hoped to help 250 veterans at the event.

“Our intent ... is to provide them with necessary resources to help them transition from homelessness to transitional houses and get the care they have earned as a result of their military service,” Kleindienst said.

Nicholson said he has been sober for six months. He credited events like the Stand Down for helping with the progress he’s made.

“It gives me home,” Nicholson said. “It helps me build self-esteem. I was pretty down on myself and down on others. (I) used to lie, cheat and steal and now I do none of that.”

Nicholson said he hopes to have an apartment in a few months. He’s working to get his counseling license to help other veterans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.