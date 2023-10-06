Documents: Jealousy led woman to kill ‘bootleg’ cab driver, burn his car and body

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - On April 8, 2022, Jamiah Richardson arranged to have a “bootleg” cab pick her up in East Westwood.

Richardson, then 25, was in the back seat when she shot the driver several times in the back of his head, according to court documents obtained by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Richardson told police that she moved the body of 22-year-old Brennon Crites into the front passenger seat. She then drove to Galbraith Road in North College Hill and set the car on fire, court documents say, with Crites’ body inside.

Richardson, who pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to manslaughter and arson charges, didn’t explain why she killed Crites.

Prosecutors said in court documents that she was jealous because Crites was in a relationship with one of her former girlfriends. Assistant Prosecutor Elyse Deters did not elaborate in court Thursday.

One of Richardson’s attorneys, Stephen Wenke, said he found it difficult to believe she could have committed such a heinous crime. Richardson had no previous criminal record, he said.

“I look at her, and I think, how did she get here?” Wenke told Judge Chris Wagner. “She doesn’t seem to be a person who would be in this circumstance.”

Wenke said Richardson’s history of mental illness played a role.

“It is a feature of the case,” he told Wagner. “And it gives you a better picture of who she is.”

Wagner imposed a prison term that had been agreed upon as part of the plea agreement, 20 to 24½ years.

Richardson apologized to Crites’ mother and sister, who were in the courtroom, saying she hoped her guilty plea brings them peace. She wore a tan jail uniform with a small cross around her neck.

Brennon’s mother, Chastity Froelich, said it’s going to take time to find forgiveness.

“Not only did she ruin our family, but she ruined her own family, as well,” Froelich said.

