Fight at Tri-State middle school football game ends with 5 charged

BETHEL, Ohio (WXIX) - Five people are facing charges after police were called to a fight during a football game at Bethel Tate Middle School.

The Bethel Police Department said multiple people were involved in an ongoing fight on Sept. 30.

Police sent video taken from the football field that they are using in their investigation.

While officers were en route to the football field behind the school on W. Plane Street, they called the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamsburg Police Department for backup.

Officers and deputies deescalated the situation and got those involved in the fight into their vehicles and out of the area, according to Bethel police.

Following an investigation and review from the Clermont County Prosecutors Office, police said five people were charged:

Billy Boswell: Disorderly conduct and obstructing official business

D’Vontae Thomas: Disorderly conduct and obstructing official business

Jacob Fry: Disorderly conduct

Jeremiah Peddersen: Disorderly conduct

Walter Palmer: Disorderly conduct

Police did not say what preceded the fight.

