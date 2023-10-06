GRAPHIC: Ohio police searching for suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots at workers at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus police are looking for a suspect who fired multiple shots at workers remodeling a gas station.

The workers told officers a man came into the gas station to buy something but they told the man the store was closed for remodeling.

Columbus police say the suspect got angry and the workers asked him to leave.

Surveillance cameras show the man beginning to drive away and firing several shots toward the front door, nearly striking one of the workers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.