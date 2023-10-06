Contests
GRAPHIC: Ohio police searching for suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots at workers at gas station

Columbus police are looking for a suspect who was captured on surveillance video firing...
Columbus police are looking for a suspect who was captured on surveillance video firing multiple shots at workers at a gas station.(Columbus Division of Police/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Columbus police are looking for a suspect who fired multiple shots at workers remodeling a gas station.

The workers told officers a man came into the gas station to buy something but they told the man the store was closed for remodeling.

Columbus police say the suspect got angry and the workers asked him to leave.

Surveillance cameras show the man beginning to drive away and firing several shots toward the front door, nearly striking one of the workers.

