Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Kids found in car with passed-out women were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.(Jessamine County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Jessamine County.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
Linda Roark, 75, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday...
Minor injury crash turns fatal 1 week later, officials say

Latest News

Ja'mir Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport...
16-year-old charged with murder in 15-year-old’s death at double shooting
Skyline Chili announced their breakfast menu Friday morning.
Skyline Chili breakfast coming to CVG Airport in November
Columbus police are looking for a suspect who was captured on surveillance video firing...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police searching for suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots at workers at gas station
Tri-State veteran helped in atomic bomb testing process
Meet the Tri-State veteran who helped with atomic bomb testing
Columbus police searching for suspect who allegedly fired gunshots at workers remodeling gas station