‘Light the Night’ takes over The Banks for leukemia, lymphoma awareness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Light the Night” celebrated its 25th anniversary with a fireworks display and celebrations honoring the memories of those who have died battling cancer and tributes to those still fighting the disease and have survived.

The event was held on The Banks in Cincinnati and in Northern Kentucky.

Participants carried lanterns with colors symbolizing the loss of loved ones, survivors or those who are fighting the disease.

Dawn Berryman with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society said the event has raised around $1 million each year it’s been held. The funds go to people impacted by blood cancers.

“It goes to research to finding cures for blood cancer patients,” Berryman said. “It goes towards patient support and education and making sure that patients and caregivers have everything they need to get through their treatment.”

Scott King carried a gold lantern in memory of his brother-in-law, who died last year from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“We miss him every day,” King said. “We want to spend time together as a family and we’re all here. There’s 20 of us.”

Caitlin Smith carried a white lantern, which was given to cancer survivors.

“I went through treatment from August through December,” Smith said. “I was declared in remission in March.”

Those battling cancer carried red lanterns.

Smith said the event is a great way to build support systems for those impacted by blood cancers. She encouraged anyone impacted to lean on loved ones and look to blood cancer social groups for support.

