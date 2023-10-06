Contests
Marshalls leaving Northgate Mall, moving to new location

A Marshalls sign is attached to the outside of a Marshalls department store location, Tuesday,...
A Marshalls sign is attached to the outside of a Marshalls department store location, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Grace Tucker and David Wysong
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Colerain Township’s Marshalls is getting a new home.

The off-price retailer is relocating from its original spot connected to Northgate Mall at 9653 Colerain Ave. to Stone Creek Towne Center, at 3681 Stone Creek Blvd., starting Oct. 19.

The new location will host a grand opening from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 19. Store hours will stay the same as the previous location, open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Marshalls’ last day at the Colerain Avenue location is unclear. The Cincinnati Enquirer reached out for more information.

The move away from Northgate Mall comes after Colerain Township announced last month that a bid by the township for the former Sears building at the mall was accepted. The Port partnered with Colerain to buy the building.

In the wake of anchor stores, including Sears and Macy’s, closing, township officials have looked into alternatives and options other than retail for the mall.

Jeff Weckbach, township administrator, said Colerain learned about Marshalls’ move months before the township decided to “engage in the purchase of the Sears building.” So he doesn’t believe the purchase impacted Marshalls’ decision

