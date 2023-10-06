Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Medina County man terrified after his landlord arrested for pointing a gun at him, threatening to kill him

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina County man claims he’s now living in fear and sleeping in his car after his landlord threatened to kill him over the weekend.

It all started right outside some apartments on Durling Drive in Wadsworth this past Saturday.

Richard Wilke said his landlord showed up at his apartment and things escalated and his landlord ended up pulling out a gun and threatening to kill him right outside his front door.

“He told me he was gonna put one right between my eyes, Mother F and I took him seriously,” Wilke said. “There was not a doubt in my mind that that man was prepared to kill me in that moment I was terrified for my life.”

37-year-old Richard Wilke said he’s lived in the apartment for the past five years and he never had any problems with his landlord.

“There was a mild disagreement between my landlord and I regarding a rodent control problem and some repairs that had gone I guess unattended you could say,” Wilke said.

He said his oven has never worked and he’s asked for it to be fixed but claims it never was. He said there are also several holes in his wall that mice have been using to come into his apartment.

“I’ll just be sitting in my living room and a mouse will be scurrying over my foot like that’s not acceptable for anybody in those living conditions,” Wilke said.

He said an exterminator came out and set traps but told him the holes needed to be sealed. He said he started calling his landlord asking for him to do the work.

“After we had discussed the matter on the phone decided I had been calling him too many times for his liking and called Wadsworth PD,” said Wilke. “So, at that point, they asked me to stop calling him so I could avoid a harassment charge which I immediately did, and I left him alone the rest of the day. About an hour and a half later he shows up at my apartment and I hear my door close, and I see a figure moving away from the window back towards the parking lot.”

Wilke said his landlord, Terry Dotson, showed up with an eviction notice.

“He screamed 30 days at me and that was in reference to the notice to vacate the premises that he had provided me with just then and he took a very strong disliking to my treatment of his notice when I threw it to the side, he became very irate and produced a pistol and he then pointed it at my head and threatened to end my life,” Wilke said.

He said while the gun was pointed to his head his 11-year-old son was just feet away inside the home.

“Unbeknownst to him his father is being held at gunpoint while he’s playing video games inside,” the father said.

Then he noticed a young lady pulled up in her car.

“I strongly believe that’s what saved my life was that young lady’s presence and being a witness to the situation,” Wilke said.

He called 911 and his landlord eventually took off. Springfield Township Police arrested Dotson later that day and he was booked in Medina County jail for aggravated menacing. Wilke also filed a restraining order against him.

“He’s not allowed within 500 feet of this residence which is his property or within 500 feet of myself or my son,” said Wilke.

Wilke is on disability and suffers from depression, anxiety, and PTSD. He also is part of the Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority Program and now he has to find a new place to live.

“This has exacerbated my condition greatly,” Wilke admitted. “I’m constantly in paranoia.”

19 News reached out to Dotson for comment, but so far, he hasn’t called us back.

Dotson will be back in Wadsworth Municipal Court on December 11th. Until then Wilke says he’s constantly looking over his shoulder and trying to find a new place to live.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
The Warren County Park District has announced it is putting The Holiday in Lights show on pause...
High costs put pause on Holiday in Lights Show for 2023

Latest News

Cincinnati police’s union leader is calling out an animal control agency over rabies testing on...
Rabies results come back negative for dog that attacked officer, 2 citizens
Bethel police said they were called to the football field on Sept. 30 for a fight involving...
Fight at Tri-State middle school football game ends with 5 charged
Bethel police said they were called to the football field on Sept. 30 for a fight involving...
Video from Bethel Tate Middle School football game
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto wants to play again but doesn’t know if it will be with Reds
Ja'mir Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport...
Teen charged in Bond Hill double shooting that left 15-year-old dead, police say