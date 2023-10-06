Middletown man in jail, accused of coercing underage girls online

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man is in jail after he was arrested for posing as a teen online and coercing underage girls, according to law enforcement.

William Scott Elam, 52, was arrested in a joint effort by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police. The FBI said Elam had coerced underage girls to send him sexually explicit material and caused one girl to hurt herself.

Elam was accused of using Discord and Omegle to contact 20 underage girls, according to law enforcement. They said he met at least one victim before connecting with her on Discord.

Dave Hatter, a cyber security consultant with Intrust IT, said those who exploit underage girls often use platforms like Omegle because it’s easy to hide their identity.

“Discord kind of got its start as a platform for gamers,” Hatter said. “You create a Discord “server” about some topic, you can invite people and then you can chat in there and do video, audio and that sort of thing.

Hatter said the pattern of abuse often starts with someone getting a child to do something they can hold over their head in order to subject them to extortion and abuse.

“The sick thing is they get them to do the slightest bad thing and it becomes extortion,” Hatter said.

Hatter recommended parents familiarize themselves with the parental controls offered by cellular providers. He said there are also software products that can help block children from bad content on the internet like Net Nanny and Circle.

