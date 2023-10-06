Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Middletown man in jail, accused of coercing underage girls online

A Middletown man is accused of posing as a teen online to coerce underage girls.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man is in jail after he was arrested for posing as a teen online and coercing underage girls, according to law enforcement.

William Scott Elam, 52, was arrested in a joint effort by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police. The FBI said Elam had coerced underage girls to send him sexually explicit material and caused one girl to hurt herself.

Elam was accused of using Discord and Omegle to contact 20 underage girls, according to law enforcement. They said he met at least one victim before connecting with her on Discord.

Dave Hatter, a cyber security consultant with Intrust IT, said those who exploit underage girls often use platforms like Omegle because it’s easy to hide their identity.

“Discord kind of got its start as a platform for gamers,” Hatter said. “You create a Discord “server” about some topic, you can invite people and then you can chat in there and do video, audio and that sort of thing.

Hatter said the pattern of abuse often starts with someone getting a child to do something they can hold over their head in order to subject them to extortion and abuse.

“The sick thing is they get them to do the slightest bad thing and it becomes extortion,” Hatter said.

Hatter recommended parents familiarize themselves with the parental controls offered by cellular providers. He said there are also software products that can help block children from bad content on the internet like Net Nanny and Circle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
1 dead, 1 injured after heavy machinery crash in Hamilton
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Roebling Bridge is currently shut down after protestors hung a banner on Wednesday morning.
Roebling Bridge reopens 8 hours after P&G protestors shut it down, police say
A piece of road equipment is shown after a crash in Hamilton on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Man killed in heavy machinery crash in Hamilton identified
A Butler County man was airlifted to a Dayton hospital overnight after suffering serious...
Man airlifted to hospital from Butler County ATV crash

Latest News

The 25th Light the Night took placed at the Banks and in Northern Kentucky on Thursday, Oct. 5,...
‘Light the Night’ takes over The Banks for leukemia, lymphoma awareness
Ja'mir Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal Bond Hill double shooting
Israel Cornelius is facing charges in connection into a shooting into a man's home in...
Residents struggle with aftermath of man firing gun into neighbor’s home
The Warren County Park District has announced it is putting The Holiday in Lights show on pause...
High costs put pause on Holiday in Lights Show for 2023