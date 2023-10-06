Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Northern Kentucky family receives ‘hate crime’ message on home, mayor says

“... I certainly believe that it was a crime of hate and should be loudly condemned by all...”
A Northern Kentucky family found "Hell Is Real" spray-painted on their property in a possible...
A Northern Kentucky family found "Hell Is Real" spray-painted on their property in a possible "hate crime." Now, the city has adopted a resolution condemning the actions of whoever was involved.(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Fort Wright City Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday in response to a possible hate crime that targeted a Northern Kentucky family back in September.

Resolution 08-23 condemns any hateful behavior or speech and encourages everyone to treat each other with kindness and respect, the title reads.

On Sept. 18, a Fort Wright family’s home was vandalized after a person(s) spray-painted “Hell is Real” on their property because of the residents’ sexual orientation, according to Mayor Dave Hatter.

The City of Fort Wright unanimously adopted a resolution condemning messages of hate against...
The City of Fort Wright unanimously adopted a resolution condemning messages of hate against one's gender, religion, race, sexual orientation, etc.(The City of Fort Wright)
The City of Fort Wright unanimously adopted a resolution condemning messages of hate against...
The City of Fort Wright unanimously adopted a resolution condemning messages of hate against one's gender, religion, race, sexual orientation, etc.(The City of Fort Wright)

In addition to adopting the resolution, Hatter says there will be an increase in police patrols in neighborhoods.

Charges are expected to be filed once Fort Wright police find those involved in the vandalism.

“I will leave it to law enforcement, legal counsel and prosecutors to determine if what occurred falls under the legal definition of a hate crime; but I certainly believe that it was a crime of hate and should be loudly condemned by all,” Hatter said in a statement. “We all know in our hearts that this contemptible incident is not indicative of the people of Fort Wright.”

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the city asks that they call Police Chief Ed Butler at 859-331-1700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
Linda Roark, 75, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday...
Minor injury crash turns fatal 1 week later, officials say

Latest News

A vehicle fire has shut down I-75 southbound for an undetermined amount of time.
I-75 at Sharon Road back open after vehicle fire shuts down highway
First Alert Forecast For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Ja'mir Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport...
16-year-old charged with murder in 15-year-old’s death at double shooting
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Middletown man in jail, accused of coercing underage girls online