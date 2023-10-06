Northern Kentucky family receives ‘hate crime’ message on home, mayor says
“... I certainly believe that it was a crime of hate and should be loudly condemned by all...”
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Fort Wright City Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday in response to a possible hate crime that targeted a Northern Kentucky family back in September.
Resolution 08-23 condemns any hateful behavior or speech and encourages everyone to treat each other with kindness and respect, the title reads.
On Sept. 18, a Fort Wright family’s home was vandalized after a person(s) spray-painted “Hell is Real” on their property because of the residents’ sexual orientation, according to Mayor Dave Hatter.
In addition to adopting the resolution, Hatter says there will be an increase in police patrols in neighborhoods.
Charges are expected to be filed once Fort Wright police find those involved in the vandalism.
“I will leave it to law enforcement, legal counsel and prosecutors to determine if what occurred falls under the legal definition of a hate crime; but I certainly believe that it was a crime of hate and should be loudly condemned by all,” Hatter said in a statement. “We all know in our hearts that this contemptible incident is not indicative of the people of Fort Wright.”
If anyone has information regarding the incident, the city asks that they call Police Chief Ed Butler at 859-331-1700.
