Northern Kentucky family receives ‘hate crime’ message on home, mayor says

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Fort Wright City Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday in response to a possible hate crime that targeted a Northern Kentucky family back in September.

Resolution 08-23 condemns any hateful behavior or speech and encourages everyone to treat each other with kindness and respect, the title reads.

On Sept. 18, a Fort Wright family’s home was vandalized after a person(s) spray-painted “Hell is Real” on their property because of the residents’ sexual orientation, according to Mayor Dave Hatter.

Our police department is vigorously investigating this frightening and troubling incident and hopefully, those who committed this crime will pay for this despicable deed. No individual should ever be subjected to intimidating speech and/or vandalism of their property. It is my expectation and my objective to ensure that every resident of and visitor to Fort Wright feels safe and welcome here and is treated with dignity and respect regardless of their race, religion, gender or orientation.

The City of Fort Wright unanimously adopted a resolution condemning messages of hate against one's gender, religion, race, sexual orientation, etc. (The City of Fort Wright)

The Fort Wright City Council unanimously adopted the following resolution condemning the actions of the individual(s) who spray painted “Hell is Real” on the home of a family who reside within the city limits. As a community we will not tolerate such hateful and despicable… pic.twitter.com/e9bXScwnkn — CityofFortWrightKY (@FortWright_KY) October 5, 2023

In addition to adopting the resolution, Hatter says there will be an increase in police patrols in neighborhoods.

Charges are expected to be filed once Fort Wright police find those involved in the vandalism.

“I will leave it to law enforcement, legal counsel and prosecutors to determine if what occurred falls under the legal definition of a hate crime; but I certainly believe that it was a crime of hate and should be loudly condemned by all,” Hatter said in a statement. “We all know in our hearts that this contemptible incident is not indicative of the people of Fort Wright.”

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the city asks that they call Police Chief Ed Butler at 859-331-1700.

