Rabies results come back negative for dog that attacked officer, 2 citizens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The dog that attacked several people last week, including a Cincinnati police officer, tested negative for rabies, Cincinnati Animal CARE’s media spokesman Ray Anderson confirmed Friday.

On Sept. 28, Officer Meggie Bower responded to a report of a loose black German Shepherd that bit two people outside of the Hartwell Recreation Center on Vine Street around 8:40 a.m.

When Officer Bower arrived, the same dog then bit her, latching onto her leg, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Police say she was forced to shoot and kill the dog as a result of the attack.

Two people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Cunningham said.

Officer Bower was told to await rabies testing results from Cincinnati Animal CARE to determine if she would need to undergo rabies treatment, according to Cincinnati Police Union President Dan Hils.

Prior to getting the now negative rabies results back, Hils called out the CARE team for allegedly taking “zero action to get the dog’s body tested.”

“It’s been six days since two citizens and Cincinnati police officer were attacked by a possibly rabid, stray dog,” Hils said in a press release. “Over the first four days, Cincinnati CARE apparently took zero action to have the dog’s body tested for rabies. Multiple police officers and others called and were ignored. That kind of inaction is inexcusable.”

On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW received a statement from Anderson about the testing process.

“[Hils] post is wildly inaccurate,” he said. “This isn’t a simple blood test. The only test for rabies is decapitation.”

If someone is bitten by a rabid animal, treatment requires them to get several painful rabies injections.

However, the dog’s rabies results came back negative from a state testing center.

“We’re thankful for that,” Hils said on Friday.

'Cincinnati owes its police officers and its citizens better.'

