Rare acquittal in federal murder trial surrounding 2015 West End killing

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A federal jury has acquitted a man in a 2015 fatal shooting that happened in the West End but could not agree on a verdict for the man’s co-defendant, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported, citing court records.

The jury’s decision in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati was announced Thursday, after a nine-day trial.

An acquittal in any federal trial is extremely rare. Less than one percent of federal defendants nationwide who go to trial are acquitted, according to an analysis of federal court statistics by the Pew Research Center.

Clyde Bennett II, the attorney for 30-year-old Ryan Carter who was found not guilty, said it’s the first acquittal in a murder case that he’s aware of in the federal district that covers the southern half of Ohio.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

“My client and his family are thrilled to be the first,” Bennett said in a statement. “I thank God my client has a second chance at life. I hope he makes the best of it.”

The jury could not agree on a verdict for Carter’s codefendant, 34-year-old Jordan Wimberly. It’s not known if prosecutors will seek a second trial.

“My client has always maintained his innocence,” said Wimberly’s attorney, Kory Jackson. “And certainly several members of the jury saw that the government hadn’t proven its case.”

‘It was Rico’

The case surrounds the fatal shooting of Lerois Harris on Jan. 29, 2015.

Prosecutors said Harris was killed during a drug robbery outside a West End townhouse. When he fought back, he was shot and fell back into the “threshold of the home,” court documents say, where he was shot again. Harris’ girlfriend called 911, and when police arrived, Harris was on the home’s front steps, with multiple gunshot wounds, including to his face and chest.

According to the documents, he managed to say to an officer, “It was Rico.” Harris died a week later at a local hospital.

A man with the first name, Rico, was arrested in 2015, but a Hamilton County grand jury didn’t indict him.

Four years later, in 2019, federal authorities opened an investigation into Harris’ killing. Then in 2021, the case went to a federal grand jury, which charged Carter and Wimberly with using a gun to kill someone. They faced 10 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors said it was a planned robbery. Part of the evidence was testimony that both Carter and Wimberly allegedly were at the scene of the shooting.

