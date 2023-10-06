Residents struggle with aftermath of man firing gun into neighbor’s home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Residents in Springfield Township said they’re still struggling after a man fired gunshots into a neighbor’s home.

Israel Cornelius, 19, is accused of firing a gun into the house at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29, according to court documents. He’s been charged with multiple counts including three counts of felonious assault.

The home was in a cul-de-sec on Balboa Drive.

He’s being held on a $65,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cornelius and another suspect were seen walking toward the victim’s home, according to the arrest report. Cornelius raised a handgun toward the house and began firing off multiple rounds.

The victim said he had an argument with the suspect with the suspect.

The incident left Shaquila Montgomery and her three children with sleepless nights. Montgomery and her family live next door to the house that was targeted and her the attack when it occurred.

Montgomery said the gunman fired the shots right by her bedroom window.

“Kind of sleepless nights,” Montgomery said. “I’m randomly checking on the kids every so often. I don’t get any sleep because I’m just worried. The safety of my kids, the safety of us - I’m just scared.”

Cornelius is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County court on Oct. 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.