Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Skyline Chili breakfast coming to CVG Airport in November

Skyline Chili announced their breakfast menu Friday morning.
Skyline Chili announced their breakfast menu Friday morning.(Skyline Chili)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Skyline Chili is landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday morning but with a little bit of a twist.

Two words: Skyline breakfast.

The Skyline Chili breakfast menu is exclusively available at CVG Airport, meaning it is the only place you can find items like a Breakfast Coney.

Here is what the new menu looks like:

Skyline Breakfast Coney: Sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun.

Skyline Breakfast Chilito: Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Jalapeno Ranch.

Skyline Breakfast Way: Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Skyline Breakfast Burrito: Sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hashbrowns, onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Jalapeno Ranch.

Want to try Skyline breakfast without going to the airport? Go to Fountain Square between now and 1 p.m. Friday to try it out. People will also get the chance to win an exclusive giveaway.

Skyline Chili’s breakfast storefront will open in November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
Linda Roark, 75, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday...
Minor injury crash turns fatal 1 week later, officials say

Latest News

Tri-State veteran helped in atomic bomb testing process
Meet the Tri-State veteran who helped with atomic bomb testing
Columbus police searching for suspect who allegedly fired gunshots at workers remodeling gas station
A vehicle fire has shut down I-75 southbound for an undetermined amount of time.
I-75 at Sharon Road back open after vehicle fire shuts down highway
A Northern Kentucky family found "Hell Is Real" spray-painted on their property in a possible...
Northern Kentucky family receives ‘hate crime’ message on home, mayor says