Skyline Chili breakfast coming to CVG Airport in November

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Skyline Chili is landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday morning but with a little bit of a twist.

Two words: Skyline breakfast.

The Skyline Chili breakfast menu is exclusively available at CVG Airport, meaning it is the only place you can find items like a Breakfast Coney.

Here is what the new menu looks like:

Skyline Breakfast Coney: Sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun.

Skyline Breakfast Chilito: Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Jalapeno Ranch.

Skyline Breakfast Way: Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Skyline Breakfast Burrito: Sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hashbrowns, onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Jalapeno Ranch.

Want to try Skyline breakfast without going to the airport? Go to Fountain Square between now and 1 p.m. Friday to try it out. People will also get the chance to win an exclusive giveaway.

Skyline Chili’s breakfast storefront will open in November.

