Teen arrested in connection to fatal Bond Hill double shooting

The shooting happened on Paddock Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
By Courtney King and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A week after one teen was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Bond Hill, the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit made an arrest in the case.

A 16-year-old male was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Ja’Mr Thompkins, according to a press release from the CPD Homicide Unit.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Paddock Road on Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. Cincinnati police officers were dispatched following several 911 calls following the shooting.

The other victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center - his condition is unknown.

Thompkins was the seventh juvenile gunned down in Cincinnati in 2023, up from four teens slain at this time in 2022, according to the latest police statistics.

Classmates held a memorial for Thompkins on Sept. 29. Friends recalled him as a three-sport athlete, funny, playful and driven.

Several classmates said he had goals of getting a scholarship through sports and attending college.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

