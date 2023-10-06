Vehicle fire causes I-75 southbound to shut down at Sharon Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 southbound is shut down at Sharon Road due to a vehicle fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

The interstate will be shut down until further notice.

I-75 South CLOSED at Sharon Rd (MM: 15.7), due to a disabled vehicle. Use alternate route. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) October 6, 2023

Vehicle fire on I-75 SB shuts down the highway. (OHGo)

