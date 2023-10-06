Vehicle fire causes I-75 southbound to shut down at Sharon Road
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 southbound is shut down at Sharon Road due to a vehicle fire.
It is unknown what caused the fire.
The interstate will be shut down until further notice.
FOX19 will update this story soon.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.