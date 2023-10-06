Contests
Vehicle fire causes I-75 southbound to shut down at Sharon Road

Vehicle fire on I-75 SB shuts down the highway.
Vehicle fire on I-75 SB shuts down the highway.(OHGo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 southbound is shut down at Sharon Road due to a vehicle fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

The interstate will be shut down until further notice.

FOX19 will update this story soon.

