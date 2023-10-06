Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas Cowboys football game.(Haley & Tyler Waterman/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
The Warren County Park District has announced it is putting The Holiday in Lights show on pause...
High costs put pause on Holiday in Lights Show for 2023

Latest News

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, listens as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning...
Election denier and ‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell confirms he’s out of money, can’t pay legal bills
Frank McKinley welcomes his role as Cincinnati fire chief after serving 28 years in various...
28-year firefighter veteran sworn in as Cincinnati’s new fire chief
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
Law enforcement responds to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church.
4 members of Florida family are sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church