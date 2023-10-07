3-year-old suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car in Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 3-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Friday. The 3-year-old was crossing Hatmaker Street outside of the crosswalk and struck by a Chevrolet Cruze.

A person at the scene took the child to the Cincinnati Fire Department., according to police. First responders at the station took the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Police said they are investigating the crash. They don’t believe impairment or excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.