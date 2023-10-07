Air Care called to crash in Batavia, OSP says

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) -Air Care was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Batavia late Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers and deputies were called to the 4800 block of Ohio-133 around 11:53 p.m., according to Clermont County Communications.

The dispatcher says one person was taken to UC Medical Center.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

