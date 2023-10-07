Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Air Care called to crash in Batavia, OSP says

Troopers and deputies were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Batavia late Friday night.
Troopers and deputies were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Batavia late Friday night.(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) -Air Care was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Batavia late Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers and deputies were called to the 4800 block of Ohio-133 around 11:53 p.m., according to Clermont County Communications.

The dispatcher says one person was taken to UC Medical Center.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethel police said they were called to the football field on Sept. 30 for a fight involving...
Fight at Tri-State middle school football game ends with 5 charged
Ja'mir Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport...
Teen charged in Bond Hill double shooting that left 15-year-old dead, police say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A vehicle fire has shut down I-75 southbound for an undetermined amount of time.
I-75 at Sharon Road back open after vehicle fire shuts down highway
A Marshalls sign is attached to the outside of a Marshalls department store location, Tuesday,...
Marshalls leaving Northgate Mall, moving to new location

Latest News

The Final Quarter 10-7-23
Getting chilly this weekend
Hyde Park residents are asking the City of Cincinnati to do something about the high number of...
Hyde Park residents concerned about the high number of dangerous crashes
Police lights
3-year-old suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car in Price Hill
Gavel
Hamilton attorney pleads guilty to felony theft charges charges